The Help Me Grow System of Supports

Central Intake and Referral

In 2018, Bright Beginnin gs was selected by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities to be the single point of entry for the Help Me Grow system of supports.

As the Help Me Grow Central Intake and Referral contractor, Bright Beginnings and its regional partners connect pregnant women, caregivers with new babies, and families with young children with disabilities and delays throughout Ohio to the services and supports provided through Home Visiting and Early Intervention.





Home Visiting supports pregnant women and new parents with the tools and information they need to nurture the healthy growth of their child through the earliest years.





Early Intervention works with families with children birth to age 3 who have developmental delays or disabilities so that they have the best possible start in life. Anyone can refer a child if you have concerns that a child has a delay or disability.

Refer a family for Home Visiting or Early Intervention

Anyone can refer a family to Help Me Grow. There are several different ways to make a referral:

Outreach to Professionals and Families

Bright Beginnings and its regional partners provide outreach to families and referral sources by attending local events, sharing information about service options, and presenting to professionals on the benefits of Home Visiting and Early Intervention. To request participation at a local event, marketing materials, and/or a presentation about Early Intervention, Home Visiting, or the Help Me Grow system of supports, email [email protected] .





Community Resource Directories

Bright Beginnings has developed Community Resource Directories for each Ohio county, detailing services and organizations that provide critical support for families. The guides are updated quarterly.



